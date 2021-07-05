Hey, Alexa: Which Tech Tools Should I Adopt This Year?

There is an overwhelming number of tech resources an agent team can use to support their business; however, when every tool claims to be essential, it’s hard to know which ones to use. Luckily, we’re here to tell you that choosing the right technology is about these fundamental functions: online presence, customer relationship management and email marketing. If your tech is not taking care of these three needs, you’re wasting too much of your own time and leaving money on the table.

In this day and age, technology is a key contributor to maintaining great relationships. Clients should be able to find you and your team online, and when they do, they need to know that you are true experts in real estate. How you present yourself is important, so at the very least, you should have a picture of yourself as well as a bio. Your bio should highlight who you are and separate you from the competition. If you don’t have an online presence, or you’re simply not happy with it, it’s well worth taking a look and updating it accordingly.

Now let’s talk about CRMs. The right CRM will take care of both customer management and high-touch follow up. This is perhaps a real estate team’s most advanced and most-used tool, so choose wisely. We suggest looking at the various options available today, each of which has its own unique features and price points.

Content Square 1.

If you’re using a CRM and not getting a 6x return, then it’s probably not the tool you’re using, but rather, the application of its powerful features. If used properly, the right CRM will handle client tracking, allowing you to effectively and efficiently follow up. From the moment a contact goes in, you can manage their experience all the way up until the end of the process. Make it easier for yourself by categorizing each lead, labeling them A, B or C. In addition, be sure to work your Top 50 program and automate your follow-up touches to make the whole process smooth and effective.

Remember to save critical information about the client, their needs and their progress through the sales funnel in your CRM. While real estate professionals often spend thousands of dollars on pay-per-click advertising and paying for leads, if you were to focus on conversion (and applying the right technology to your sphere of influence and past clients), you would see your profitability increase as your cost per sale goes down.

The amount of technology you need to run your real estate business does not have to be overwhelming. When used correctly, technology creates leverage, which will allow you to grow your business with less effort.

Content Square 2.

Visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com to learn more.