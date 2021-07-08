How to Go the Extra Mile for Real Estate Clients

Cinch Home Services Helps Buyers and Sellers Avoid Unforeseen Expenses With Home Warranty Products

The real estate industry has undergone a lot of changes since Liz Moore began her career in 1984. One constant during that time, however, has been client demand for peace of mind during the home-buying or -selling process.

“Liz Moore & Associates is known as the local brokerage where we are going to go that extra mile to perform those extra services to make sure the client experience is a good one,” Moore says.

These services include conducting upfront home inspections and pre-listing appraisals for all of their listings.

Additionally, Moore’s team offers their clients listing coverage with the help of Cinch Home Services, a leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest.

“We wanted to get listing coverage to give our sellers peace of mind that while their house was on the market, and a dishwasher went out or something, [they were covered],” she says.

Since partnering with Cinch in 2016, Moore’s team has enjoyed having a competitive edge in the market by offering buyers and sellers an added level of comfort during the listing and transaction process with the help of Cinch’s home warranty products.

“Nobody likes surprises, so having the warranty in place means you’re not going to be caught off guard with expenses you weren’t anticipating,” Moore says.

For sellers, Moore goes on to explain that Cinch’s home warranty products complement her company’s “No Surprises” program. A firm staple, the program takes many of the surprises—and much of the stress—out of the equation.

The company’s products have also helped buyers—particularly first-time buyers—avoid financial pitfalls during and after the transaction.

“[When they are] sinking a lot of cash into closing costs, they don’t necessarily have extra money lying around to be able to manage home repairs and unexpected things that might happen,” Moore says. “Being able to have that coverage is peace of mind for the buyer on the other side of the equation; they are not going to be called on to use money they don’t have.”

From run-of-the-mill issues with air conditioning units to unforeseen repairs, Moore says it can be frustrating for people looking to get timely service. But her agents have avoided long wait times with the help of their Cinch representative, Trish Edwards.

“She is very responsive, and when there is a problem, she is a calming influence,” says Moore. “She knows how to run their back-end, so when problems need to get escalated to someone who can solve them, she is good at that.”

While the pandemic-induced frenzy in the housing market over the past year has made it easier for sellers to offload their homes, this has put a damper on seller demands for bells-and-whistles incentives to help listings stand out from the pack, according to Moore.

At the moment, she says that sellers haven’t had to offer incentives to sell their homes, but she is optimistic that things will begin to return to normal.

“I do think that as the market balances out, which it will inevitably do, there is no doubt that home warranties will become even more important from a marketing standpoint,” concludes Moore.

To learn more about how you can partner with Cinch Home Services, please reach out to Doug Stein, chief growth officer, at dstein@cinchhs.com or visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jgrice@rismedia.com.