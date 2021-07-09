5 Transaction Opportunities Every Agent Should Know About

With the real estate market on fire, now is the time to explore new ways to generate transactions. Whether you’re having trouble finding new transactions or already generating results within the current marketplace, you should have a few extra ways to find leads.

Recently, we had eXp Realty Agent, Kyle Whissel, join us on our Secrets of Top Selling Agents webinar to share tips on how to generate new transactions from one listing. Think about these five can’t-miss tips he offers below.



1. Actually Sell the Listing

Whissel opened the webinar by explaining that you must be prepared to actually market and sell the listing if you want to generate new transactions. Given the current market conditions, you shouldn’t have too much trouble selling the home. However, Whissel reminds agents that you should not be complacent and instead be prepared for a return to normal conditions at some point. By doing this, you will be prepared to market and sell any other listings that come your way.



2. Double-End the Listing

If your state allows it, double-end the listing. This means that you will represent both the seller and buyer in a single transaction. Just make sure you double check your real estate laws and guidelines to verify it is permitted.

Double-ending the listing gives you the opportunity to market yourself to a buyer pool and potentially generate additional clients that way while selling the home. Not only will you build up your potential buyer pool, but you will also do so without spending additional marketing dollars.



3. Help Your Clients Buy Their Next Home

Think about this: If your client is selling their current home, they are most likely going to buy a new home. Use this to your advantage to generate a transaction where you will get a referral fee out of it.

Content Square 1.

Take the time to introduce your sellers to a buyer’s agent in the new area they are looking at. By simply having this conversation with the listing agent, you can generate a transaction with a referral fee.

4. Generate a Referral

Yes, we just mentioned getting a referral fee based on where your clients may be moving. However, you can also generate referrals from your current clients’ relatives, friends or coworkers.

If you take the time to nurture your current clients and do good work for them, the chances of you being the recommended agent will grow and you may find yourself a few more transactions.



5. List a Neighbor’s Home

Finally, in between selling your current client’s home, don’t miss out on opportunities to sell a neighbor’s home in the same area. You may be in the middle of an open house or listing presentation and the opportunity to sell another home in that area may present itself.

Content Square 2.