Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Transitions to Real Estate Career

Sharon Tay is pivoting to a real estate career, bringing her passion for architecture to the Beverly Hills office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

“My transition into real estate comes from a need to satisfy a longtime love of homes and design while continuing to be of service to the public,” said Tay, who was a prime-time news anchor on CBS/KCAL for 13 years. “I’m a big believer that a home, no matter how big or small, serves as our sanctuary and respite from the daily grind. I’m very excited to be the conduit of this need and desire to my clients.”

After leaving the broadcast world last year, Tay took some time to consider her next career move. A friend who knew of her interest in real estate introduced Sharon to Nick Cacarnakis, manager of the Beverly Hills office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Cacarnakis was immediately impressed with Sharon’s enthusiasm, drive, and persistence, and Sharon’s mind was made up.

“I felt that going with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the right move,” she said. “It would enable me to grow, to learn, to master the skills of real estate. There are so many resources in the company that assure agents at every level can complete a smooth transaction for their clients every time. I’m really, really impressed.”

“We are so pleased that Sharon has joined our office,” Cacarnakis said. “She is a pleasure to work with, and she fits right in with our energetic agents and staff. With her great communication skills honed over decades on TV and in the news media, we’re confident she’ll be a phenomenal agent who works tirelessly on behalf of her clients.”

Born in Singapore, Tay immigrated with her family to New York as a child. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in international relations. Her broadcasting career began in Monterey, California. In 1993, she arrived in Los Angeles, where she anchored the Early Edition of the KTLA Morning News. After 11 years, she became an entertainment show host on MSNBC. Sharon ultimately returned to L.A. to anchor prime-time award-winning newscasts on CBS/KCAL, where she remained for 13 years.

