Compass to Collaborate With Guaranteed Rate on New Mortgage Lending Venture

Compass Inc. is breaking into the multi-billion-dollar mortgage lending industry with the help of Guaranteed Rate, Inc.

On Tues., July 13, the two companies announced that they are teaming up to launch a tech-focused mortgage origination company called OriginPoint. According to Compass and Guaranteed Rate executives, the venture seeks to provide a faster, more seamless and transparent buying and selling experience to loan officers, agents and clients.

“With interest rates creeping up, limited housing supply and refis slowing down, right now couldn’t be a more perfect time to hire the best of the best of the top loan officers and sales leaders throughout the country,” said Guaranteed Rate Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Victor Ciardelli, in a statement.

The Chicago-based company is one of the nation’s five largest retail mortgage lenders. Guaranteed Rate is coming off a record-setting year after funding more than $73 billion of total loan volume in 2020.

Guaranteed Rate will merge its digital platform with Compass’ suite of AI-driven cloud-based software to drive efficiencies throughout every step of the mortgage process.

Compass indicated that the venture would unite agents with loan officers to reduce consumer uncertainty in the home-buying process.

“Buying a home is the most emotionally and financially significant decision of most people’s lives and the role of the agent is to make the process as stress-free as possible,” said Compass Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin in a statement. “OriginPoint brings together two digital-first companies to deliver a mortgage product that provides a seamless and transparent experience for agents and their clients, which ultimately leads to a simpler real estate transaction for everyone involved.”

Compass employs more than 22,000 agents across hundreds of cities around the country. The collaboration comes months after the New York-based brokerage firm went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Since launching its IPO, Compass, reportedly earned $1.1 billion during its first quarter report in May—an 80% increase in revenue from the same period last year.

OriginPoint will originate mortgages for Compass’ clients and clients of other brokerages. Services will be available to consumers in every market that Compass operates in.

Loan originators who join OriginPoint will be able to leverage the growth-driving innovations developed by Guaranteed Rate.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate online editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jgrice@rismedia.com.