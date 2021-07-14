MooveGuru Partnered With Nearly One-Third of Realty Alliance Firms

MooveGuru recently announced the launch of their service to nearly one-third of all firms from The Realty Alliance.

Firms who are making MooveGuru services available to current and past clients include First Team Real Estate, Better Homes and Gardens Kansas City, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer, Guarantee Real Estate, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, F.C. Tucker, Howard Hanna Rand Realty, Meybohm Real Estate, The Keyes Company and Tomlinson Real Estate Group.

“The real estate industry has been a key driver of economic vitality during the pandemic,” said Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru.

According to the most recent report from the National Association of REALTORS®, existing-home sales were up 44.6% from a year ago . “The Realty Alliance firms constitute a double-digit percentage of that economic growth,” added Oakley. “I see a future where a customer calls their agent or brokerage for support and advice on managing their home and gaining access to local businesses who will provide expert moving and maintenance services.”

Craig Cheatham, president and CEO of The Realty Alliance, indicated that he is “not surprised that members of The Realty Alliance have been so aggressive on the engagement with MooveGuru.”

“Our group is formed to share best practices in the pursuit of excellence in real estate brokerage and ancillary services. MooveGuru’s service that helps homeowners move or maintain their home is an important part of that,” said Cheatham.

