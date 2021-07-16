â€˜Being Globally Aware and World Wise’ – Relocation Patterns in the Global Real Estate Market

Episode #22
Paul Boomsma
President and CEO
Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®
‘It’s About Being Globally Aware and World Wise’ – Relocation Patterns in the Global Real Estate Market
Overview
Is it better to think locally or globally as an agent or broker? When it comes to growing your business, the two concepts aren’t mutually exclusive. With over 150,000 sales associates across 70 countries, Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® (LeadingRE) is an example of the possibilities when agents and brokers tap into and leverage relationships across the globe. In this episode, LeadingRE President & CEO Paul Boomsma discusses relocation patterns and trends in the global real estate market. He also provides tips and strategies on how real estate professionals can scale their businesses.Â
Â
On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:
0:52 – How to become a trusted real estate source globally
4:13 – How to navigate the global real estate market
10:16 – Why being globally aware and wise matters
13:47 – How to build international relationships as an agent
20:53 – How to become a client’s REALTORÂ® for life
25:02 – Why having the proper process is more significant than new tech
28:51 – Boomsmaâ€™s predictions for the future housing market
35:40 – How to build wealth in real estate
40:57 – How Boomsma led LeadingRE through the pandemic
43:30 – Advice on navigating the market as the pandemic wanes
About Paul Boomsma
As president and chief executive officer of Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®, Paul Boomsma oversees developing and delivering programs and services to support the continued success of 550 market-leading real estate firms spanning six continents.
With over 25 years of experience in real estate, he is a frequent industry speaker on consumer trends, global business practices and innovation in real estate. Among his many distinctions, he has been recognized for his leadership on numerous prestigious industry rankings and is a member of RISMediaâ€™s prestigious Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.Â
