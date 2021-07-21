7 New Agent FAQs Answered

I’m often asked several questions from new agents or those looking to boost their business. Should I hire a coach? Should I create or join a small group in my office? What’s the value of these client events I hear about? Should I hire an assistant?

So, I went on a mission to quantify a better answer. We surveyed agents across multiple states and found some interesting data:



What’s the value of coaching?

Agents in a formal coaching program earned nearly 50% more than those not in a formal coaching program.

What’s the value of being in a small group?

This result was a shocker for me, as I would not have predicted that the value of being in a small group was nearly as powerful as the coaching experience. Agents in a small accountability group earned nearly 42% more than those not in a small group experience.



What’s the value of a personal assistant?

Agents who work with a personal assistant earned an average 92% more than those who do not.



What is the value of a written business and marketing plan?

Agents with a written plan earned an average 35% more than those who do not.



What’s the value of using a CRM?

Agents who did consistently use a CRM earned an average 44% more than those who did not.

What’s the value of using a follow-up?

Four extra follow-ups are worth, on average, $80K; try doing that at scale without a CRM. Self-reported, those who complete one follow up after a lead earn on average $49K, and self-reported, those who complete five follows ups earn $130K. The more you follow up, the more you earn. If you are not following up someone else is! Read that one a few times.

What’s the value of client events?

Agents who did three or more client events per year earned an average 46% more than those who did not.

Mark Johnson is the chief executive officer of JPAR Real Estate, a rapidly growing full-service transaction-based real estate brokerage; the host of “Success Superstars,” a weekly show that highlights the blueprint of agent success; and the co-founder of CoRecruit. He has invested decades in understanding the inner workings of high-performing real estate companies, managers, teams and their leaders in major markets across the world.