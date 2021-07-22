How to Avoid a Sales Rollercoaster

Cameron Keegan

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Moves

Simpsonville, South Carolina

www.GreenvilleMoves.com

Region served: Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, South Carolina

Years in real estate: 18

Number of offices: 3

Number of agents: 32

Best time management tip: Time-blocking is crucial. It keeps an agent consistent in their business activities to help avoid a sales rollercoaster.

Can’t-live-without tech tool: I truly love the First app by RE/MAX. It helps agents avoid the typical mistake of not staying engaged with their sphere.

Key to staying profitable: Have a budget and stick to it.

No. 1 tip for running a successful meeting: Don’t make it a sales pitch. Agents don’t want to be sold the next tool or idea at a meeting. They want to be educated on something that will help their business.

John Voket: How has being affiliated with a large brand like RE/MAX benefited your business?

Cameron Keegan: It was night and day compared to my previous brokerage, which is still the largest in our area to this day. The international presence and brand identity of RE/MAX instantly yielded business compared to only receiving two leads in 10 years with my former brokerage.

JV: Talk about the support you receive from RE/MAX headquarters that has helped you grow your business.

CK: RE/MAX headquarters is constantly releasing and improving tools that have helped my business and my agents’ businesses. The websites and mobile apps we have access to due to the brand’s acquisition of booj are phenomenal compared to what I see from other companies.

JV: Where do you find inspiration for new business strategies?

CK: RE/MAX agents and owners from around the world are incredibly collaborative. Our Facebook groups are extremely interactive and beneficial. Outside of RE/MAX though, I watch. I see what other agents and owners around the country are doing. Sometimes I’ll see a great idea and put my own spin on it.

JV: Since real estate is local, given current market conditions, what do you see happening in your area?

CK: Greenville, South Carolina, is an interesting town. We have become a destination in the South for visitors, but our economy doesn’t rely heavily on tourism. Our economy is very diverse, and that helped us weather the last market shift. While prices are rising quickly in our market, our cost of living is still very low compared to other markets around the country, so we have room for the increases to an extent.

