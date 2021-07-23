RE/MAX Finalizes RE/MAX INTEGRA North America Purchase

RE/MAX, LLC has completed its previously announced purchase of the North American regions of RE/MAX INTEGRA. With the sale now closed, more than 19,000 agents (approximately 12,000 in Canada and 7,000 in the U.S.) and more than 1,100 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices are now in the growing group of RE/MAX, LLC Company-Owned Regions (COR).

“We are delighted to complete this landmark regional acquisition,” said Adam Contos, RE/MAX Holdings CEO. “The addition of these strategic and geographically desirable regions enhances our ability to continue to scale, brings many attractive growth opportunities and simplifies our operational structure by creating greater efficiencies. RE/MAX INTEGRA co-founders Frank Polzler and Walter Schneider have built an impressive network over the 40 years they’ve dedicated to growing this brand. Our goal is to continue their impactful legacy and support the continued growth of these regions under the RE/MAX, LLC umbrella.”

The RE/MAX INTEGRA regions acquired by RE/MAX, LLC include five Canadian provinces (New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Prince Edward Island) and nine U.S. states (the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, plus the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin). RE/MAX INTEGRA owns the master franchise for RE/MAX Europe and will continue to manage operations there, as it has since 1994.

Content Square 1.

“Affiliates in the former RE/MAX INTEGRA regions have benefited from years of strong leadership and innovative technologies and they can expect that high standard of support and service to continue,” said RE/MAX, LLC President Nick Bailey. “This acquisition allows us to drive scale, align and streamline operations across many functions by delivering the best tools, training and technology at a greater clip. This is an exciting time for all RE/MAX Affiliates.”

Brokerages in Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin are joining the Central Region under RE/MAX Vice President Dana Tuggle and the New England offices will join RE/MAX Vice President Kevin Northrup under the Northeast Region. Christopher Alexander, senior vice president, RE/MAX Canada and Elton Ash, regional executive vice president, RE/MAX Canada, will collaborate to lead COR operations as a unified front in Canada.

RE/MAX has a worldwide network of nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories, a global footprint larger than any of its competitors. RE/MAX, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.