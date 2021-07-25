Beat the Heat and Engage With Your Clients on Social Media This Weekend

Have you thought of ways to better connect with your clients, present and future, on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter? Social media is the perfect vehicle to interact with homebuyers and sellers in an organic way.

Take some time this weekend to craft some summer-centric posts that’ll connect with your audience. Here are some fun ideas that are sure to garner some comments, shares and reactions:

Play Games

There’s no better time to let your inner child out than during the summer. More playful posts perform well during this season so consider sharing posts that play into this idea. Caption contests, guess the location posts and summer-themed fill-in-the-blank posts are just a few ideas that your audience may love to comment on and share with their own followers. These posts can be as simple as sharing a photo of your team or current listing and asking your followers to caption it.

Host a Contest

Contests often see more engagement than any other kind of post simply because people think they can gain something out of it. And let’s be honest…everyone loves free stuff. Hosting a contest on Facebook or Instagram is easy and can be as simple as sharing a photo of a jar of candies and asking your followers to guess how many there are using the comments. Be sure to lay out all the rules of the contest very clearly and include some of your branding!

Share Current Events

One thing that won’t take a break during the summer months is the news. Does your area have any large community events coming up? Be sure to filter some content like that into your social media feed in addition to all the important industry news you should already be sharing. Also, any summer-centric national news that’s more light-hearted should find its way onto your feed.

Agents, what are some other kinds of posts that you share with your clients during the summer?