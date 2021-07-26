4 Ways Families Can Prep Kids for Back to School

Back to school season is just around the corner, and while parents and children alike will want to make the most of the remaining vacation time, there are a few things you should do before the school year officially starts. These four ideas can ensure that your family begins the new school year seamlessly.

Begin Shifting Bedtimes in Advance

Between vacations, evenings in the pool and nights out making s’mores, your children have likely stayed up past their school year bedtimes. This shift can also lead to sleeping in later. To make the first weeks of school less difficult, start shifting to a school wake-up and bedtime schedule about a month before school begins. This will help students be alert and ready for learning even on the first day of school.

Pick Out School Supplies

Be sure to check your district’s school supplies list as early as possible. Knowing exactly what your child needs for the year can ensure that you don’t miss a great deal during school supply sales.

Content Square 1.

Play Learning Games

With an extensive break from school, kids can lose some of the material they learned from the previous year. To ensure that your student is truly ready for the year, be sure to play learning games throughout the summer. This can allow your student to brush up on their skills, while still feeling like they have a true break from schoolwork. If you haven’t throughout the summer, at least one month before school begins, start to incorporate more classic schoolwork like reading time and writing or math worksheets.

Meal Prep for Lunches

Nut butter and jelly sandwiches are a classic option for school lunches. To make your mornings easier than ever, pre-make a dozen sandwiches and put them in a freezer bag. The frozen sandwiches can be slipped into lunchboxes on busy mornings and will be defrosted by lunchtime.