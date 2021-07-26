Home Organizing Tasks to Tackle Before School Starts

There may still be time to soak up the summer sun, but school is just around the corner. Before those late nights and summer campouts turn to early mornings and bus rides, families can do some organizing to make the transition as easy as possible. This year, tackle these home organization tasks before the school year officially starts.

Swap Summer Toys for School Books

After a summer of fun and upended schedules, there’s no doubt that it can be hard to get back into the swing of early school mornings. If you have an entryway or a coat rack filled with sun hats and beach toys, it’s time to move these items and replace them with backpacks and school books. An entryway storage bench can be the perfect spot to store extra textbooks and school supplies that need to be accessed in the mornings, but may not be needed every day.

Arrange for a Desk Space

Having a specific area set aside for learning and homework is vital for concentration and productivity. It can give your kids and teens the visual cues to settle down and study. Get your house organized and ready for a successful school year by arranging your home to create a study and desk space. This spot can be located in your child or teen’s bedroom, the living room, a dining room or even an existing home office.

Content Square 1.

Create a Landing Zone for School Stuff

Papers are the bane of an organized home, and kids in school bring home a lot of papers. Set up a landing zone with three baskets. One should be designated for graded projects, one for homework that must be completed, and finally, one should be designated for items that need a parent or guardian’s review. These are items like permission slips, progress reports and other items that need to be signed and returned to the school. Anything in the graded papers and projects basket should be regularly vetted to be recycled or saved in a keepsake box, scrapbook or photographed and kept online.

Organization at home can help your family’s day-to-day tasks move more smoothly. This is true for any time of year, but it can be especially helpful in making the transition from summer less stressful for students and their families.