Realogy-Affiliated Agents Rank on AREAA A-List

Realogy recently reported that its affiliated agents are represented more often than any other real estate company on the latest Asian Real Estate Association of America’s (AREAA) A-list, an annual list of the top producing agents and teams among its more than 17,000 members. Year over year, Realogy agents have earned placement among the top five spots in all four categories.

“We are incredibly proud of our brand-affiliated agents recognized on this year’s AREAA A-list, and congratulate them for their tremendous achievements,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group. “As longstanding partners of AREAA, we are committed to carrying out the organization’s mission by advocating for the diverse real estate professionals who help promote representation and sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities.”

Agents and teams affiliated with Realogy brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker® and Sotheby’s International Realty®, are once again recognized for their high performance in four categories focused on transaction and volume results. Realogy affiliated agents and teams featured in each category’s Top 5 include:

Content Square 1.

– Derek Kamm, No. 5 Individual by Sides: Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii

– Tracy Allen, No. 3 Individual by Volumes: Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii

– Johnny Rojas, No. 4 Team by Volumes: CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Central New Jersey

– Johnny Rojas, No. 3 Team by Sides: CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Central New Jersey

AREAA A-listers will receive an award and special recognition at its annual National Convention, which will be held in San Francisco on Oct. 7-9, 2021. The full A-list can be viewed here.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.