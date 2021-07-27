American Destinations That Feel Like Europe

If you’re not yet ready to travel abroad, but a staycation doesn’t thrill you, consider a road trip to a cultural destination that may feel as though it is a world away, even though it’s not that far from your doorstep.

Holland, Michigan – You’ll feel whisked away to the Netherlands in this charming city where windmills, tulips and Dutch-style downtown architecture preserve the culture of the Dutch settlers who arrived here in the 1800s. Explore the Windmill Island Gardens, ride a Dutch carousel and stop in at Wooden Shoe and Delftware Factory for traditional Dutch pottery and more.

Helen, Georgia – Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this tiny city with 500 residents has all the charm of Bavaria with its gabled, half-timbered buildings and Bavarian taverns offering rousing Octoberfest celebrations. There are also hiking trails through woodland and mountains, and Nacoochee Adventures, an adventure park with zip lines, high ropes and giant swings.

Solvang, California – Visiting Solvang is like stepping into a storybook. Enjoy a stroll through this captivating little village, munch on Danish pastry or aebleskiver (a delicious Danish pancake) and hop aboard for a quaint horse-drawn carriage ride. Take pictures at the Little Mermaid Fountain and the giant Red Clog Round Tower before shopping for an exquisite selection of Danish lace, china, home décor and, of course, books by Hans Christian Andersen.

Lindsborg, Kansas – Lindsborg, known as ‘Little Sweden,’ was settled by Swedish immigrants who created this city rich in their culture. You’ll see that in the many churches, shops and in the Dalarna horses in the streets. In October, they recreate the traditional Sweden Heritage Celebration.

Montpelier, Vermont – Just two hours away from Montreal, Canada, founded in 1781, Montpelier blends quintessential New England with vibrant French culture. Enjoy quaint shops, French-inspired architecture and plenty of traditional French cuisine.