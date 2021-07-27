Inman Acquired: Real Estate News Now Backed by PE Money

Beringer Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm that specializes in media, technology and marketing services, has acquired Inman Group.

Beringer states it will “contribute input” for the news organization’s day-to-day strategy, as well as investment capital. A Beringer press release states the firm will be investing “significantly” in additional growth opportunities across Inman’s operations.

Chief executive officer Josh Albertson will continue to lead the company and Brad Inman will retain an ownership stake.

The firm’s acquisition track record includes Adweek in 2016 before the company’s ownership exit in 2020. In May, Beringer acquired pay-per-performance company Perform[cb], founded by a Sarasota commercial real estate investor. The private equity firm typically seeks to invest in middle-market companies.