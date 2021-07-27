No Market Cooldown, Says MoxiWorks

June experienced a record-breaking 636K homes sold across the U.S., marking a 24% YoY increase. MoxiWorks recently released their Home Sales Predictor, forecasting that this trend won’t end any time soon, going against other industry predictions that we are entering a longer cool down period.

MoxiWorks predicts…



– July will experience a brief slowdown (aligning with historical trends), ending the month with 587K home sales.

– August will see an uptick to 601K home sales—a 2% increase from July and up 3% YoY.

“Use your power as a real estate professional to help overrepresent the underrepresented,” reads the MoxiWorks report. “Try and focus on building your sphere with families to help get them into homes and start building wealth and generating more opportunities for future growth. The more we can build diverse communities the better for society and the better for our future as an industry.”