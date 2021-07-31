Register today for RISMedia’s next webinar: “How to Increase Your Brokerage Business in a Virtual World.”

If the last year and half prepared us for anything, it’s how to survive in a predominantly digital world. Now that the economy is rebounding and we’re returning to some semblance of normalcy, it’s natural to want to get back to the way things were. When it comes to technology and virtual formats, however, you’ll want to keep those skills long-term.

Virtual technology can boost your brokerage’s profitability in myriad ways, from agent recruiting and retention to improved systems at the agent and consumer levels—the digital space is brimming with opportunities.

Content Square 1.

Tune in to RISMedia’s next webinar, sponsored by Colibri and moderated by Sherri Johnson, to garner insights on how you can leverage technology in new ways to not only survive, but thrive during the market’s next swing.

When: Wed., Aug 4 at 3 p.m. ET

Who:



Sponsored By:

Content Square 2.

Moderated By:

Content Square 3.

Moderator: Sherri Johnson, CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She’s also an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker.

Dan Igo is head of sales at Colibri Group, a family of brands that provide learning solutions for licensed professionals in a variety of fields, including real estate, property appraisal, nursing, social work, finance and several others. Colibri’s mission is to help professionals achieve more in their careers, which transcends into their day-to-day lives.

Sarah Richardson is the CEO and founder of Tru Realty. She is responsible for both the daily operations and oversight of multiple growth strategies the brokerage carries out. In 2010, Richardson launched Tru Realty to better serve a marketplace that was seeing a shift from auction-centric fix/flips to an MLS flow. With an inspired vision to be a leader in residential real estate, Richardson built a strong and dedicated team who closed 450-plus deals in the brokerage’s first six years of operation.

Erle Morring leads a team of more than 200 RealtySouth agents located throughout central Alabama. Operating from four offices, the team sold more than $575M with more than 1,800 units in 2020. Morring is active in his local association, currently serving as a member of its Board of Directors. In past years, the association awarded him with Broker of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Strategies for Avoiding Distractions and Increasing Productivity” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.