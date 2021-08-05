CoreLogic Leverages Data to Revolutionize the Home-Buying Experience

CoreLogic is a leading property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. Trusted by the largest multiple listing organizations in North America and more than 1.2 million real estate professionals, the company has a singular focus: “to help our clients make smarter decisions through innovative data-driven insights.” But its approach toward delivering on that promise is anything but singular.

For the 11-year-old global data and tech company based in Irvine, California, super-serving clients extends beyond offering a one-size-fits-all intelligence product. Instead, it leverages a robust data bank to offer a suite of services and solutions for real estate professionals, lenders and insurers. What’s more, the company prides itself on innovation and never stops thinking about how it can remain true to its ethos.

“There are a lot of things we do that are really focused on the future and creating integrated experiences,” says Shaleen Khatod, executive, Enterprise Solutions at CoreLogic. That said, Khatod stresses that he doesn’t believe in innovation for innovation’s sake, but rather, developing products and solutions that have clear value.

“Innovation has to serve a purpose, otherwise it’s just a buzzword,” he says. “Use cases matter.”

Expanding the B2B Box

One of the best examples of how CoreLogic puts this philosophy into practice is OneHome. Generally speaking, successful business-to-business organizations tend to stay in their lane and avoid developing consumer-facing products, but OneHome comfortably steps outside of that box and serves its clients by serving their clients.

“CoreLogic has always been a B2B company that empowers its customers, so we haven’t been a consumer brand, but over the past few years, we have increased our focus on our customers’ customers,” Khatod says.

CoreLogic® understands how complex it can be for real estate professionals to match buyers with their perfect home. OneHome™ simplifies the process with an AI-enabled portal. It empowers you and your client through virtual collaboration, intuitively matches homebuyers with their dream home and provides secure access to accurate property listings. Powered by CoreLogic’s comprehensive property data intelligence, OneHome connects homebuyers, agents and sellers like never before.

“The data we provide is industrial strength—the same grade used by lenders and insurers,” Khatod says. “The environment we live in today with tight inventories means needing to make decisions within days or hours, so the speed at which you’re getting the information you need is where we come in.”

Big Data to Deliver Big Results

Khatod isn’t being hyperbolic when he says “industrial strength.” The company holds more than 4.5 billion records and more than 50-plus years of data on every single property in the U.S.

“That’s every attribute of the property, including beds and baths, past owners, mortgages, tax records, etc.,” he says. “It’s a living database, and it powers OneHome.”

In an era where U.S. consumers are not only more informed, but also digitally savvy, OneHome was born out of the idea that home-buying should be similar to digital streaming services such as Netflix or food delivery services like DoorDash. That’s where OneHome’s property match score plays an integral role in enabling real estate professionals to better match properties to their client’s needs.

“Homebuyers and sellers demand the kind of digital experiences that allow them to self-explore as well as collaborate with their agent—all within a singular platform,” Khatod says.

Within OneHome, a buyer can connect to providers for all their homeownership needs through one site, negating what can typically be an overwhelming experience.

OneHome also allows real estate professionals the ability to manage and recommend their own trusted providers for mortgage, insurance and home services while offering a simple and safe way to compare options, providing a space for agents and their clients to virtually collaborate.

OneHome has garnered 75 million-plus listing views, has been deployed in 20% of the U.S. market to date and will be nationwide by the end of the year/early 2022. And Khatod says the adoption rate is growing daily thanks to three core value propositions:

1. Most comprehensive and curated listing search function

2. Baked-in collaborative tools and alerts for users to communicate with agents through the platform

3. A marketplace that enables agents and brokers to share their preferred providers for mortgage, insurance and home services, offering consumers a safe place to compare recommendations and options hassle free

“I love OneHome,” says Nicole Peterson of the Cleveland REALTOR® Group. “I set up every one of my clients with their own personalized OneHome search portal. It delivers the most up-to-date and accurate info to them, so they never skip a beat. It’s been incredibly helpful in our fast-paced market, and we would be missing out on opportunities without it. The addition of text messaging and Marketplace will make it even better.”

Listen and Learn

The collaborative spirit of OneHome isn’t only for agents and buyers. It also includes a feedback loop between the company and its clients. Regardless of the platform, the tech and all the bells and whistles, none of it matters without its users finding the product intuitive and useful. Thus, the company seeks out feedback to maintain and evolve the best product possible.

“Being a data and analytics person, this is extremely important to me,” Khatod says. “So, I’m always asking: what are the KPIs, and what kind of feedback are we getting from our users? We created surveys and other mechanisms to get that feedback. And, overall, it has been positive. People like the clean look and feel and how well it works on mobile devices.”

Front and Center

In addition, texting functionality is now available through OneHome. Powered by Twilio, a leading cloud communications platform, this new texting functionality advances CoreLogic’s state-of-the-art consumer platform by delivering automatic listing alerts to homebuyers in the fastest, most convenient way possible.

“The real estate ecosystem is changing rapidly, and when you’re out there looking for an innovative provider of services, we are the only partner that can provide the leading multiple listing platform, the best-in-class real estate data and an integrated experience between agents and consumers through OneHome,” concludes Khatod. “We believe that collaboration is absolutely critical when it comes to keeping the real estate agent at the center of the transaction, and well beyond that.”

