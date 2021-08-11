Insurance Business Ramps Up Lead Conversions With Key Partnership

How an Insurance Business Utilized MoveEasy to Increase Client Conversions

MoveEasy touts itself as a platform that “allows brokers and agents to give their customers a truly personalized and pain-free moving experience, backed by powerful technology—and a human touch.”

That was exactly what Rajeev Sajja was looking for as he was weighing options for his team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® – The Trident Group. As the company’s senior vice president of Digital Marketing and Innovation, he was among the decisionmakers positioned to bring on the platform.

Boasting 75 offices and 5,500 sales associates serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, Sajja believes that his team’s decision to integrate MoveEasy under their own unique branding has played a significant role in the company’s growth—and its potential to attract and keep real estate clients (and their satisfied referrals) for life.

“We’ve always provided our agents with a CRM and the tools to cultivate it, but we didn’t have a framework for agents to proactively and meaningfully stay in touch with their clients as they went through the ownership process post-closing,” says Sajja. “Not only did MoveEasy understand this, but they were also willing to be nimble enough with their technology to accommodate our real estate, mortgage and insurance [divisions].”

A multi-channel platform, MoveEasy has an app in place and is also available as a skill on Alexa and Google Home. “It connected more of the dots around where consumers are and how they want to interact with our brand and agents,” says Sajja, who can’t say enough about the way in which the platform has helped increase conversion rates for The Trident Group’s insurance services.

“The first six months of 2020 saw 50 to 60 good leads each month, all of which came from consumers interacting through the platform,” adds Sajja. “And our insurance company is converting those home, property and auto leads at twice the rate compared to other leads we are getting.”

MoveEasy is currently refining an email system that will permit even more targeted brand penetration and retention in the coming months.

Under their “Forever Concierge” branding, MoveEasy’s concierge tool offers access to a complete list of vendors, from moving, vehicle shipping and home security to setting up internet/TV or utility services. The concierge tool is also instrumental when it comes to booking talented home improvement professionals, arranging a change of address and obtaining guidance in regard to accessing government services.

“Our biggest platform users are hearing from clients who love the convenience of being able to get everything done with one call,” explains Sajja. “Everyone gets assigned a concierge, so everything about your move can be coordinated by that one person,” he adds. “That human connection is critical, because not every issue a homeowner runs into can be solved online.”

Agents can also add their own personally vetted vendors while providing a one-stop resource for company-owned businesses, which has gone a long way toward elevating both the team and brand by providing clients with a holistic experience while increasing engagement.

And while the platform allows his company and its agents to manage preferred vendor relationships interactively, it also provides Sajja access to detailed analytics.

“If brokers are thinking hard about how to keep their agents proactively and meaningfully in touch with clients post-closing—and you can help them with vendors through a live concierge service—it raises the awareness of the agent to their clients,” concludes Sajja.

For more information, please visit www.moveeasy.com.

John Voket is a contributed editor to RISMedia.