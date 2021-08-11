5 Ways to Rebrand Your Real Estate Business

For agents and brokers who have been in the real estate business for some time now, you’ve likely noticed several changes in the space. From adopting new technology to targeting a whole new generation of homebuyers, it’s important to adapt and make necessary changes with the times.

Rebranding is a great way to put your real estate business back into the spotlight and showcase who you are, what you stand for, what services you provide and your ability to adjust to the ever-changing landscape of this industry. But to ensure a successful rebrand, you need to have a clear understanding of the importance of real estate branding and how to properly craft your brand identity.

Why Is Real Estate Branding So Important?

No matter what town, city or market you’re in, real estate agents and brokers are everywhere. With so many professionals involved in the business of helping consumers buy and sell homes, the competition for gaining and maintaining leads and clients is fierce. Having a strong brand identity will help you stand out from the crowd and connect with prospects looking for a trusted, experienced and authentic agent and brand.

Here are five ways you can keep your brand top-of-mind and ensure future business success, no matter how steep the competition gets.

1. Define Who You Are and What You Stand For

Every brand should have a mission statement, especially in real estate. A mission statement allows you to put your brand and beliefs into words, giving leads and prospects a chance to see how you can help them in their buying or selling journey. Write down what you stand for, why you chose to get into real estate and what sets you apart from other agents and brands. Remember, every agent, broker and real estate brand around you is your competitor. A strong mission statement and a clear understanding of your strengths, services and niche will help you not only determine your value, but highlight it to the people that matter most to your business.

2. Refresh Your Brand Colors and Logo

Redesigning your logo and updating your brand color scheme is an especially important step for agents and brokers who have been in business for more than a decade. There is a new generation of buyers and sellers in the market; and it’s important to stand out on social media, so it may be time to refresh your graphics and overall design. This can include renaming your business, updating to a more modern logo, transforming your business’ aesthetic and changing up your company’s color scheme. Websites like Pinterest can help spark some trendy and modern ideas. Other platforms, like Canva, can help take your new branding to the next level with marketing materials, both print and digital.

3. Modernize Your Website and Blog

Though many agents and brands have websites where prospects can read a bio and see current listings, a dated website may not reflect your modern business. Since having a strong online presence is more important than ever, having a website that is not only accessible, but also readable and visually appealing, is vital. If you have already updated your website, a blog may be a great addition. Real estate blogs are a great way to show your expertise while offering additional resources and information to your audience. Just be sure to keep it updated with fresh information and follow SEO best practices to ensure readability and returning eyes.

4. Embrace Your Niche or Specialties

Like all real estate professionals, your goal is to help your clients buy or sell. But it takes more than just the basics to stand out in your market. It’s important to highlight your unique selling proposition, or your market niche, to separate you from the competition. Ask yourself what you do better or differently from the other agents and brokers in your area. Maybe you specialize in first-time homebuyers or relocation services. Or, maybe you are in the niche of vacation homes and luxury properties. No matter where your focus lies, it is important to embrace and promote these aspects of your brand so that you will be identified for your specialty and become the go-to source for specific real estate needs.

5. Hype Up Your Rebrand on Social Media

From the planning stages through to completion, you want to make sure that social media is at the forefront of your rebranding strategy. This is especially important for agents who have a larger following. As you start the process of your rebrand, you can post teasers on your social media platforms letting your audience know that you will be making some changes, both big and small. You don’t want to come out of left field with a brand-new logo, color scheme or website, as this can create confusion with your existing audience. Create a bank of new social graphics that you can utilize on all platforms, and even consider filming a video of yourself explaining the rebrand for an added visual element. Be sure that your branding, message, links and handles are consistent across all of your platforms so that people can easily search and find you. If you decide to move forward with a real estate blog, be sure to share that content across your social accounts to ensure maximum exposure.

In order to set yourself apart from the competition to improve and grow your real estate business, a rebrand may be the answer. If you haven’t updated your branding in a long time (or ever), if your logo and brand colors are outdated, or if you are simply looking for a way to stand out, refreshing your design, message and overall branding is a great start. Be sure to stay true to yourself and what you stand for while adapting to this ever-changing industry—and in no time, you will be on top!



Paige Brown is RISMedia’s content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to pbrown@rismedia.com.