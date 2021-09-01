Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE Adds Team-Specific Features

Inside Real Estate has additional functionality and support to power real estate teams through custom team branding, independent lead generation and lead routing rules, agent accountability settings, reporting, and more.

Inside Real Estate recently added additional team-specific functionality to kvCORE, ensuring teams have everything they need to optimize and scale within one platform ecosystem. New Pond Accounts allow teams to collectively work a group of contacts while leveraging kvCORE’s behavioral automation to nurture leads, enforce accountability rules and processes, and ensure every lead is maximized. Over 100k contacts have been added by teams and brokerages to Pond Accounts in kvCORE since its release. Some of the core functionality driving this high adoption includes:

– Contacts in Pond Accounts don’t have to be manually distributed

– Agents or brokerage staff can “claim” leads from a Pond to work, while adhering to specific accountability rules

– Automation continues to run for Pond contacts, so leads receive campaigns, market reports, listing alerts and valuation reports

– Team leaders can manage follow-up with powerful analytics and clear agent accountability on lead assignments

“Recognizing the prominence of teams in the industry today, we know it’s critical for brokerages to be able to deliver the unique technology and features that teams need,” said Joe Skousen, CEO at Inside Real Estate, in a statement. “In the past, that was hard to achieve within brokerage platforms, they just simply weren’t designed for it. We’ve developed kvCORE with all users in mind—including teams. Our latest features and enhancements continue on our mission to ensure teams have what their business model needs, all within the brokerage ecosystem.”



