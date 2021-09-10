Agents, How Are You Prepping for a Successful 2022?

All-day agent track to provide detailed educational sessions next week – register now

2022 is right around the corner and with a new year comes a fresh start and new opportunities. But the time to prepare for the coming year is now, and this year’s RISMedia CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange virtual event, being held next week, will provide you with all the tools you need to set yourself up for success. From building a strong business plan for 2022, to relationship-building, technology, social media, profitability and building your value proposition—with team and luxury topics included too—RISMedia’s annual educational event will be time well-spent for attendees following the agent track this year.

Register today for RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®, to hear from more than 75 of the industry’s top industry practitioners and leaders to help you prepare for the markets regardless of where they stand in a few days, months and years.



When: Sept. 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Here’s a full summary of the agent-track sessions we’ll be featuring:



How to Improve Your Value Proposition to Avoid Discounting Your Services

In today’s real estate environment, agent commissions are under fire. This panel shares how to elevate your value to avoid having to discount your services.

Moderator: David Knox, David Knox Productions, Inc.

Speakers: Jack Cotton, Cotton Real Estate; DeAnn Golden, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties; Jeremias Maneiro, Jman Seminars; Rebecca Thomson, Coldwell Banker Realty

How to Expand & Engage Your Sphere of Influence Using Social Media

Today’s real estate agents spend a lot of time using social media. But is it helping you generate business? In this session, experts share how to use social media to build relationships and expand your sphere.



Moderator: Darryl Davis, Darryl Davis Speaks/Seminars

Speakers: Tristan Ahumada, Lab Coat Agents; Kathy Ley, Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate; Kathrin Rein, Beautiful Miami Real Estate, Keller Williams Miami; Andrew Velez, RE/MAX Advisors

Technology vs. Personal Touch: Finding the Right Balance to Build Long-Term Relationships

Today’s digitally savvy real estate consumers expect their agent to be well-versed in the latest technology. But they also want and need a trusted advisor. In this session, agents share how they’ve mastered the perfect balance of tech and personal touch.



Moderator: Sherri Johnson, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

Speakers: Joey Gault, @companies | The Wexler Gault Group; Brian Salem, The Salem Team; Meighan Wise, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

From TikTok to Instagram, How Creative Videos Are Changing the Game for Agents

By now, everyone knows that video is the name of the game when it comes to engaging clients and prospects. But the time has come to level-up your video strategies. Find out how innovative agents are making inroads with video on TikTok and Instagram.

Moderator: Marki Lemons Ryhal, ReMarkiTable LLC with Gogo Bethke, Gogo’s Real Estate Team



Speakers: Michele Bee Bellisari, Real Broker LLC; Gogo Bethke, Gogo’s Real Estate Team ; Alina Gibbs,The Andy Allen Team – Keller Williams Realty

Building (and Sticking to!) a Strong Business Plan for 2022

The best way to ensure your success next year is to build a strong business plan right now. This panel of top producers shares how to build a winning, sustainable plan for the future.

Moderator: Craig Wilburn, Team Dynamo / Keller Williams

Speakers: Donna Smith, Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Realtors; Sasha Tripp, Story House Real Estate

Successful Strategies for Today’s Team Leaders

There are many approaches to building and managing a successful agent team, whether it’s comprised of two people or 20. This panel of team leaders shares the tools and tactics that keep their teams running efficiently and profitably.

Moderator: Terri Murphy, Terri Murphy Communications Memphis



Speakers: Christy Buck, Infinity Real Estate Group; Kristine Milkovich, The Milkovich Team, John L. Scott

How to Keep the Focus on Profitability

With the many tasks a real estate agent has to juggle in a given day, revenue-generating activities often fall by the wayside. This panel of top producers shares how to keep the focus on profitability throughout the mayhem.

Moderator: Daniel Ramsey, MyOutDesk



Speakers: Rick Harris, Rick Harris Real Estate Group, John L. Scott Ashland; Paula Monthofer, Sun Cactus & Pine Realty

How to Shift Marketing Strategies for Today’s Luxury Climate

Today’s market is rife with unique challenges. This panel discusses how to adapt your marketing strategies to make sure they’re resonating with today’s luxury real estate consumers.

Moderator: Diane Hartley, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

As an attendee, you’ll receive access to the full replays of all sessions.

