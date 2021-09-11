Register: How to Create a Mutually Beneficial Relationship With Your Broker

What: Not all broker-agent relationships are fruitful. When aligning with a brokerage, an agent’s measure of success should have less to do with commission splits and more to do with the overall value proposition.

In this upcoming RISMedia webinar, “How to Create a Mutually Beneficial Relationship With Your Broker,” sponsored by Curbio, learn how to identify your sources of success so you can ensure the broker you’re aligned with provides the support and guidance you need to achieve your goals.

When: Wed., Sept 15, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. ET

Register now!



Sponsored By:





Moderated By:



Who:



Charlotte Morris, brokerage partnerships account manager at Curbio, is a charismatic and relationship-oriented professional who believes that communication and a positive attitude are the bread and butter of professional success. Morris spent her career in the tech industry, leading onboarding strategy and account management before coming to Curbio, where she now heads up the Brokerage Partnerships team. Morris is thrilled to bring her expertise to Curbio, who is improving home improvement for REALTORS® and their clients with an end-to-end experience built for real estate.

Brooke Sines, broker with RE/MAX Executive and RE/MAX of Grand Rapids, and a coach with Workman Success Systems, has been in the business of working with people all of her life. Sines carries several designations including GRI, ABR, MRP, IREP, PSA, CLHMS, and is part of her local real estate association’s leadership academy. It was also her love of people and real estate that led Sine’s strong desire to help others with real estate coaching in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gee Dunsten, associate broker with Long & Foster Real Estate, LLC, is nationally recognized as a residential sales and marketing specialist. He has been a Certified CRS Instructor with the Residential Real Estate Council for more than 25 years and served as the 2001 national president. A prolific author and speaker, his hands-on approach to real estate training with leading edge ideas and systems has made him a popular speaker at National Association of REALTORS® conventions, as well as numerous state and local association conventions and seminars. He is also president of Gee Dunsten Seminars, Inc. and has taught in all 50 states, as well as Australia, New Zealand and Chile.

Moderated by: Julie Timms is the broker/owner-in-charge of Hilton Head Island Real Estate Brokers, Inc., and a master coach with Workman Success Systems. She began her real estate career in 1979 as a sales assistant and four years later in 1983, opened her own brokerage. Timms holds eight real estate designations and is an instructor for the SC Real Estate Commission. Her passion is mentoring people and assisting them in reaching their goals.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Building a Competitive Advantage With Technology” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.