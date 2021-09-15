6 Home-Office Items to Splurge On

Whether you work at your kitchen table or in a designated room, the right office gear can boost health and productivity—and are well worth the splurge.

Quality Task Lighting

Invest in desk lamps and/or floor lamps to put the light exactly where you need it.

A Great Desk

The Right Chair

Make sure the chair you choose is the right height, allowing you to rest your arms comfortably on your desk, and that it supports your back.

Colorful Artwork

Adding colorful and fun artwork to a workspace can lift your mood.

A Soft Retreat

A love seat or armchair can provide a comfortable respite when you need a short break from work.

Wi-fi Signal Boosters

Invest in a faster, more reliable internet connection. Good bandwidth will ensure you can take care of business at home.