Plant-Based Diet Tips for Beginners

When you make changes to your diet, it can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially if you aren’t sure where to start. If you’re leaning toward a plant-based diet, nutritionists offer basic tips to get you started.

Stock Up on Essentials

Keep a collection of beans, whole-grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables on hand for morning smoothies and afternoon snacks.

Start Small

Start with delicious, plant-based breakfasts, like overnight oats, avocado toast or veggie scrambles.

Educate Yourself

Do the research to become familiar with nutritional values and snack- and meal-planning tips that are the basis for a healthy, plant-based diet.

Enlist Some Support

Consult with a registered dietitian who specializes in plant-based eating to help plan your diet and recommend supplements.

Keep Your Goal in Mind

Whether it’s to improve your health or practice ethical living, remember your motivation for going plant-based to begin with.