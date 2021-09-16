Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Chairman Ed Prodehl Celebrates 50 Years in Real Estate

Ed Prodehl, chairman of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, is celebrating 50 years in the real estate industry. Under his purview, the affiliated company grew to be one of the largest and most successful Coldwell Banker franchises and now has more than 1,700 affiliated real estate professionals in over 60 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Prodehl began his real estate career in 1971 at Robert J. Honig and Associates, a local Will County real estate firm, where he became one of the top sales agents in the state of Illinois. In 1984, he purchased the firm, which became Honig Realty and quickly grew to be the No. 1 real estate firm in Will County with seven offices and over 200 agents.

After a second successful acquisition and merger in 1997, he led Coldwell Banker Honig-Bell. Since then, Prodehl guided the exponential growth of the company as he strategically merged with local companies throughout the Midwest—the company was later named Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.

Since 2007, Prodehl continues to actively grow the business as chairman of the company whilst his son Mike Prodehl leads as president and CEO.

“Through five decades full of hard work, innovation and strong family values, my father continues to grow the company, bringing in the best real estate talent, to ensure that our communities receive the highest quality real estate experience,” said Mike Prodehl, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, in a statement. “We are grateful for his service to the industry and commitment to our communities, and I’m honored to continue with his passion and vision, today.”

“Ed’s incredible mark on the real estate industry is evident in the trust and dependability the company is recognized for and in their success as one of the top franchise affiliates with our brand,” said Liz Gehringer, COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, in a statement. “Yet, it’s his innate ability to connect with each person he encounters and his genuine interest for helping affiliated agents and employees to thrive, professionally and personally, that has made a deeply remarkable impact on all of us. We are so proud to have Ed as a part of our Coldwell Banker family.”



In 2015, Prodehl was honored with the Coldwell Banker Preserving the Trust Award for exemplifying the heritage of high standards, trust, loyalty and customer service in his affiliation with the Coldwell Banker brand.

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.