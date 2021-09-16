Corcoran’s First Global Brand Affiliate Lives a Life of Adventure

David Victor Johnson

Chairman, Corcoran BVI

British Virgin Islands

Region served: The British Virgin Islands

Years in real estate: 30-plus

Paige Tepping: As Corcoran’s first global brand affiliate, what does it mean to be a part of the brand?



David Victor Johnson: We’re thrilled to be a part of Corcoran, not only because of Realogy’s backing, but also their continued global expansion. And we’re especially thrilled with Pam Liebman’s leadership. Corcoran offers a unique experience and is an industry leader in the high-end markets where we live and work. It’s the perfect fit, and we’re on a mission to make Corcoran a household name in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

PT: How does your affiliation with Corcoran help you stand out in the marketplace?

DVJ: We’ve been in the BVI for 15 years, and we’re the premier developer of high-end communities. In fact, we were recently awarded best new island community, which we are very excited about. Thanks to our affiliation with Corcoran, we now have $100 million in resale listings, and they are the perfect partner to help us showcase our listings with discerning buyers around the world.

PT: Please describe some of the current trends you’re seeing in your market.



DVJ: We’re not selling the house that people have to have, but rather, we’re providing people with an opportunity to live the life they want to live. Whether they’re choosing a 2,000-square-foot home or a 10,000-square-foot home, purchasing a house in the BVI is all about living life on their terms.

PT: How has the pandemic changed the way in which people view living in the BVI?



DVJ: The pandemic has also given younger people the ability to live their adventure now rather than waiting until retirement, which has led to an increase in the number of people in their 30s and 40s coming to the area. In fact, we recently sold a home to someone in their 30s who is going to live here full-time and run their tech company instead of settling in California. Because we have built the infrastructure for them to be connected, they can raise their kids in harmony with nature, which is one of our goals as we continue to attract families to the area. Lastly, they’re working to expand the runway coming into the BVI by 2024-25, which will be a gamechanger for those coming from places like New York, Charlotte and Atlanta.

PT: Looking ahead, what’s on the horizon for Corcoran BVI?



DVJ: Our future is looking very bright, as we have a number of things on the horizon that will solidify our position as the ultimate destination in the Caribbean. We’re excited to be a part of Corcoran, and together, we’re going to accomplish great things and dominate the BVI market.

Paige Tepping is RISMedia’s managing editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to paige@rismedia.com.