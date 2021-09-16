Today’s Real Estate Brokerage: NAR Breaks Down Models and Outlooks

Brokerages vary in size, leadership style, business model, tech offerings and more. To get an idea of how real estate brokerages are doing business, we take a look at the National Association of REALTORS’® (NAR) new “2021 Profile of Real Estate Firms.”

“Most REALTORS® are small businesses and work closely with small-business clients in their communities,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler, in a statement. “The ingenuity, perseverance and tireless efforts of our members are the lifeblood of local economies, and this has been especially evident during the many challenges brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Brokerage Characteristics



Over 100,000 real estate firms were operating in the U.S in 2020. The typical broker of record was a manager or owner for a single office firm and identified as a broker/owner, and the typical firm had been operating for 16 years (up from last year’s 14 years).

Of all brokers of record, 34% were CEOs, COOs, presidents or owners, and 79% identified as broker/owners while 11% as broker managers. Eighty percent of brokerages had a single office with three full-time real estate licensees (up from two licensees in 2019).

In terms of business structure, 37% were LLCs, 28% are S-Corps, 25% were sole proprietors and 8% were C-Corps.

Transactions and Sales



2020 saw higher sales and transactions activity than NAR’s previous study, released in 2018. For firms with just one office, the median sales volume was $4.5 million, while brokerages with four or more offices raked in a media volume of $146.2 million. Transaction-wise, single-office firms closed 19 while those with four or more offices closed 571.

Where did the business come from? Referrals (30%) and repeat business (30%) take the lead, with 10% coming from website traffic.

When it comes to brokerage offerings, 42% offered their agents errors and omissions/liability insurance, and the most common tools offered were e-signature, comparative market analysis, electronic contracts and forms, and MLSs accessibly.

The Future of Brokerages



Competition from non-traditional and virtual firms will likely increase, according to 50% and 47% of firms, respectively. Fifty-eight percent believed that the competition level was going to stay the same for larger, more traditional brick-and-mortar firms.

Regarding future business, affordability was a major concern, with 58% of firms concerned with young adults’ ability to purchase a home.



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.



Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s senior online editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to lizd@rismedia.com.