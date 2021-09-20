Regional Spotlight, NYC Associations Hosting Global Real Estate Summit NYC

The Global Real Estate Summit NYC will take place Thursday, Sept. 30.

The global summit, now in its 15th year, will feature both in-person and virtual options, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. The event is being hosted by eight regional REALTOR® associations, including the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), Greater Bergen REALTORS®, North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS®, Brooklyn MLS and Staten Island Board of REALTORS®.

Early-bird event pricing is available via the event website, www.GlobalRESummit.com through Sept. 20.

Content Square 1.

“Our industry has witnessed unprecedented challenges so it’s imperative we share lessons learned and explore new opportunities for succeeding in the global marketplace,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of the HGAR and president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey® MLS. “Our Global Summit is designed to provide the critical insight needed to navigate a changing landscape.”

Global Real Estate Summit NYC will feature presentations and panel discussions addressing global real estate and economic forecasts, emerging trends in design and architecture, international negotiations, urbanism and technology, and using cryptocurrency in real estate.

“This year’s Global Real Estate Summit will create the opportunity for all attendees to learn about emerging trends in the global real estate environment,” said Jorge Ledesma, CEO, Greater Bergen REALTORS®, ina statement. “The landscape for global real estate continues to shift, so it is vital that we learn tomorrow’s trends, today, to provide elevated services to our customers and consumers.”

Content Square 2.

For more information on the event, please visit www.globalresummit.com.