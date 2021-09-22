ERAÂ® Real Estate Expands Washington Presence

ERAÂ® Real Estate has announced that Tucker Realty LLC, based in Mount Vernon, Washington, has affiliated with the ERAÂ® brand. The company will now do business as Tucker Realty ERA Powered.

The company, established in 2019, is owned by the husband-and-wife team of John and Michelle Combel. It provides real estate services in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom Counties in northern Washington State.

“The Combels’ deep experience leading businesses in various industries gives them a unique perspective in running a real estate brokerage that serves today’s connected consumer. They understand that the proper professional development of their affiliated agents would benefit their business growth and reinforce their value to their clients,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERAÂ® Real Estate, in a statement. “As a result, they looked to align with a partner with innovative tools and programs in place to help the company and agents succeed, which is why they decided to partner with ERA. They understand the value we bring to the table. We are confident that John and Michelle will thrive in the ERA culture and look forward to helping them grow in the future.”



“Our company culture has always promoted collaboration and an environment that fosters a family feel. We knew that if we were going to partner with anyone, it needed to be a brand with a mission of collaboration and innovation,” said John Combel, broker/owner Tucker Realty ERA Powered, in a statement. “We found the perfect partner in ERA Real Estate. Now, as a member of the global ERA network, our firm is joining forces with brokers and agents worldwide to share best practices and forward-thinking ideas to help drive success and new growth opportunities. Being ERA Powered will not only give us the ability to leverage our local brand identity but will also enable our agents to tap into the programs, resources and tools they need to provide next-level client service while retaining the brand we have worked so hard to build.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.