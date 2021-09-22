Realogy Named Great Place to WorkÂ®

Realogy Holdings Corp. has been named a certified Great Place to WorkÂ® for the fourth year in a row. The award is based entirely on current employee feedback about their experience working at Realogy. This year, 86% of Realogy employees said the company is a great place to workâ€”27 percentage points higher than a typical U.S.-based company, according to the National Employee Engagement Survey by Great Place to WorkÂ®.

“I am incredibly proud that for the fourth consecutive year Realogy has been recognized as a Great Place to Work,” said RyanÂ Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president, in a statement.Â “As we continue to transform and accelerate Realogy’s leadership in both residential real estate and workplace culture, the Great Place to Work designation is especially meaningful. The direct feedback from our people reflects not only their company pride but also their strong dedication to supporting affiliated agents, franchise owners, customers, and each other, every day.”

Over two-thousand employees participated in the Great Place to Work survey, with Realogy scoring particularly high ratings, 90% and up, to questions, such as feeling welcomed when joining the company, being given a lot of responsibility and people caring about each other.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easilyâ€”it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” saidÂ Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work, in a statement. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Realogy is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

