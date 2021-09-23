Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands in Idaho

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently added Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jacklin Real Estate to the global brokerage. The addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the state of Idaho and the sixth company in the state.

“Wade and Nicole Jacklin are the perfect leaders to build on our presence in Idaho,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement. “As the brand continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest, our team has long suggested Idaho as a flourishing market with high-integrity agents that could expand our global network.”

Owned and operated by Wade and Nicole Jacklin the firm is located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and brings nearly 30 years of combined experience serving Kootenai County and the surrounding regions.

“Having been in residential real estate for multiple decades, I’ve never been more excited about what the next chapter holds for our clients, and residential real estate in Coeur d’Alene overall,” said Wade Jacklin, owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement. “We are exceptionally excited to become part of such a forward-thinking network who is dedicated to providing a collaborative culture and giving us tools to grow our business, allowing us more time to work on what we love—helping our clients.”

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Our continued growth in the Idaho market is a natural step in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global expansion and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Wade and Nicole into our network.”

“From the supportive corporate office to the creative marketing team, and the innovative technology and platforms, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has everything in one location to help its network agents take their brand and business to new lengths,” said Nicole Jacklin, owner and designated broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jacklin Real Estate, in a statement. “Its brand recognition, national network and renowned professionalism align with everything we have always strived for.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsjacklin.com.