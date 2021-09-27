Colorado Brokerage Seeing Inventory Challenges in His Resort Community

Michael Slevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties Finding Across-the-Board Trends Like Inventory Shortages Even in Resort Community



Michael Slevin

President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties

Vail, Colorado

www.BHHSColoradoProperties.com

Region served: Vail and Beaver Creek Resort, Breckenridge and Eagle County, Colorado

Years in real estate: 25

Number of offices: 9

Number of agents: 130

Work philosophy that you live by: It’s important in our busy 24/7 industry that we find balance—get out of the hustle and bustle a bit and enjoy what we have around us.

Paige Brown: What made you choose to work with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices?



Michael Slevin: It was an incredibly easy decision to align ourselves with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, an organization built on the values of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett and the strength, integrity and respect that his organization is known for. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is very much in line with our core values, and the brand resonates with a lot of people, especially our affluent second-home market.

PB: What do you like most about your region?



MS: Where we live is magical. It is unique in what it affords in terms of lifestyle and community. You have to make certain sacrifices to live and work here, but they are all worth it when you get to experience living in a small community that offers so many options in terms of activity, recreation and culture.

PB: What are some of the current trends in your market?



MS: As much as we’re a unique destination/resort community, we’re seeing some of the same challenges that the rest of the country is seeing, namely inventory being at an all-time low. We’re seeing the same trends in buyer activity, with more buyers than supply. There has also been a trend of younger individuals, couples and families moving to our area.

PB: As we continue through 2021, what are you most looking forward to?



MS: Finding some balance in the market. As prices have risen, it’s making it challenging for homebuyers. I’m looking forward to some more inventory coming to market, which will make our area attainable for more people. And as great as this market has been, it has also been incredibly taxing for our brokers and staff. Once we get through our summer selling season, I hope our group can take a collective breather and regroup for the winter season.

PB: How are you preparing your agents for the future of real estate?



MS: We were early and heavy tech adopters, but with that comes the need to deepen client relationships. It’s that very important blend of technology and becoming the go-to resource for clients who are either locals living here full-time or second homeowners. It’s not just about real estate, but rather, a concierge service for our clients so that when it comes time to make a buying or selling decision, without a second thought, they’ll reach out to their broker to help them not only get into a property, but serve them all the way through.

PB: Where do you find inspiration for new business strategies, and how do you go about implementing them?



MS: Inspiration comes from all places. The leadership at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the places I go. Gino Blefari and our new CEO, Christy Budnick, are awesome inspirations. The network within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is amazing as well. As a leader, you sometimes have to make decisions that you believe are for the benefit of the entire organization, but I very much rely upon a collective group-think within our organization. We are a very collaborative, horizontal organization where everyone has a voice and can contribute to our overall success.

