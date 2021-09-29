Be Prepared. Be Aware. Be Safe!

REALTORS® encounter job-related risks every day. Even seasoned REALTORS® can miss warning signs or become complacent in their practices. Honor REALTOR® Safety Month by being prepared with protocols in place to protect your agents and office. Learn more at REALTOR® Safety Program website!
Women in Real Estate: Power Moves for Business Growth
Coldwell Banker COO, Liz Gehringer, led a discussion with four real estate execs about five power moves women leaders can make to raise the bar for business growth and gender equity during the "Women in Real Estate" session at RISMedia's Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange. Read more.
Prime Square
Trending
Fast Track to the Top: How One Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Team Is Dominating Their Local Market