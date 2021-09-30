Global RE/MAX Day to Focus on the Community

RE/MAX, LLC announces the first-ever Global RE/MAX Day, to be held on Wed., Oct. 6. This worldwide community service event will activate the RE/MAX network and its nearly 140,000 affiliates in over 110 countries and territories in a coordinated effort to give back to the communities in which they live, work and serve. To participate, RE/MAX affiliates and the approximately 700 RE/MAX Holdings staff members are encouraged to volunteer at a charity of their choice or through a community service project on Global RE/MAX Day.

“The goal of this day is to come together, harness the power of our expansive network, and help others,” said Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX vice president of Global Development, in a statement. “We’re encouraging hyper-local participation and for members of the RE/MAX network to consider what their community needs at this time, whether it’s food bank donations, city cleanup or something completely out of the box. It’s a way to help people and businesses we’ve come to love and serve over the years.”

Since 1992, the brand has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to raise funds for children treated at pediatric hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. In the nearly 30-year partnership, RE/MAX affiliates have donated more than $170 million in North America to CMN Hospitals. They also support many other programs, including those dedicated to children, environmental activities, education and outreach, throughout the global network.

“Giving back is built into the RE/MAX culture,” said Mike Reagan, senior vice president of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development, in a statement. “Being connected to the impact RE/MAX affiliates make all around the world—no matter the country, culture or language—is one of the greatest benefits of being with the global network. Community service is universal.”



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.