HomeSmart Broker Refines Recruiting Strategy to Attract Top Talent

Andy McDonald

Designated Broker/Owner, HomeSmart Advantage Group

Tucson, Arizona

Region served: Greater Tucson

Years in real estate: 24

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 300

John Voket: What is your best tip for getting the right listing price?



Andy McDonald: Show sellers the comps, ask them to consider improvements they’ve done, then ask how much they would pay if they were to buy their own house. We typically get to a reasonable number after that.

JV: What is your No. 1 tip for dealing with difficult clients?

AM: Give them 24 hours to sit on new information and understand what their options are before asking them to make a decision in order to avoid knee-jerk responses. Time allows for the big picture to set in.

JV: Please describe your most effective way to motivate agents.



AM: We promote agent success with a monthly Top 10 list. Agents appreciate the recognition that they can share with their sphere, and it motivates them to make the list every month.

JV: How do you successfully get buyers and sellers to work together?

AM: Agents set the tone for clients by working professionally with one another. When our clients see us being respectful, they typically follow suit. Remaining professional is key to a successful closing.

JV: How has affiliating with HomeSmart helped you elevate your company above the competition?

AM: A forward-thinking brand, affiliating with HomeSmart has given us an edge in technology, price structure and overall franchise support. Matt Widdows (founder and CEO) and his team are constantly evolving to keep up with the changing times and provide advantages that enable us to stay on top. Whether it’s new elements, features or apps on our proprietary tech platform, recruiting assistance in every market, or promotional materials, HomeSmart leadership is always implementing value-added services to help us maintain a top market position.

JV: How has your recruiting strategy changed over the years, and how has that affected your agents’ productivity/sales ratios?

AM: Nine years ago, I was eager to recruit anyone and everyone in our Tucson agent pool. Our company works hard for all agents, high and low producers alike. However, a few years ago, I decided to be more selective and recruit only producing agents. As a result, our units and sales volume has increased year-over-year along with our per-agent production. Our typical agent is now selling double the national average.

JV: What role does your mentorship program play in enhancing agent performance?

AM: Our mentorship program in combination with readily available broker support has been successful in launching new agents into their careers. We focus on teaching agents how to handle every aspect of a real estate transaction so that they are equipped to have a long, successful career. We are attracting younger agents with our mentorship program, which is a benefit for our long-term growth. Currently, four of our Top 10 agents went through our mentorship program.

JV: Your company recently received a huge media boost in your market. What does this mean for your brand and team?

AM: HomeSmart Advantage Group recently received the “Best Real Estate Company/Broker” award from the Arizona Daily Star, an award that was voted on by the public, which means that our agents have done a fantastic job of connecting with clients and providing superior service. I’m extremely proud of our HomeSmart company, because 10 years ago, we were not a household name in southern Arizona. The recognition means that Tucson residents have shown their appreciation for HomeSmart Advantage Group and for our level of service and commitment to our profession. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to the greater Tucson market.



John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.