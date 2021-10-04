X
HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 Giveaway Open for Entries

HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 Giveaway Open for Entries
Beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 1, 2021, through 5 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 22, 2021, fans can enter for their chance to win the HGTV Urban Oasis® 2021 located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The prize package, valued at over $600,000, includes the newly built, fully furnished home and $50,000 from LendingTree. Eligible entrants can enter twice per day at HGTV.com/Urban, where they can also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules.

The cozy cottage is located in Indianapolis, Indiana, a bustling city in the heartland of the United States, known for its midwestern hospitality and culinary and cultural offerings. The three-bedroom home includes two and a half bathrooms and plenty of outdoor spaces to entertain, including a beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered porch and an outdoor dining space. The 1980s-inspired design incorporates blush and mauve tones with nods to the decade throughout the home.

The expansive kitchen includes counter space to eat at along with new, state-of-art appliances and a full dining area off the kitchen. Across from the kitchen is the living room with statement furniture pieces and a beautiful brick fireplace. Down the hall from the living room is the main bedroom suite, which incorporates neutral tones and greys to create a relaxing oasis with a large en suite bathroom with natural light and a unique art gallery over the tub. The home includes two guest bedrooms each with their own unique design and color palette, with one guest bedroom acting as a multipurpose office as well. The home has excellent outdoor features, including a furnished garage that is perfect for an Indianapolis-inspired garage party.

The home was constructed by local builder Bespoke Construction with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 on Wed., Oct.6 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV, which will also be available on discovery+ and HGTV GO.

Source: HGTV

