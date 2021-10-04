Regional Spotlight: C.A.R. Issues Statement on SB 539 Bill

California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) President Dave Walsh issued the following statement in response to the signing of SB 539 into law:

“Late last year, California voters approved Proposition 19 to allow those who are age 55 or older, persons with disabilities and victims of wildfires greater freedom to transfer their property tax basis and provide much-needed revenue for fire districts and local governments.

“SB 539, a bipartisan measure authored by Sen. Robert Hertzberg and co-authored by Sens. Ben Allen, Brian Dahle, and Mike McGuire, as well as Assembly members Megan Dahle and Adam Gray, was signed into law yesterday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. SB 539 is a common-sense measure that provides necessary clarifications for the proper implementation of Proposition 19’s provisions. These clarifications will help ensure Proposition 19 is implemented consistently throughout California and provide certainty to qualifying homeowners and those with family farms.”

Content Square 1.

Source: C.A.R.