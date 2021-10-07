Corcoran Announces Entrance Into the Bahamas

Corcoran Group, LLC recently announced its continued global expansion by adding its third Caribbean affiliate, and entrance into the Bahamas, with Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas.

“I am thrilled to continue such an exciting global trajectory into the Bahamas,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, in a statement. “Not only are we expanding our network in a stunning part of the world, but we’re welcoming a group of incredibly talented real estate professionals in yet another key second-home market, creating even more opportunity for all of our affiliated agents and clients.”

Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas is led by broker and CEO Charles Christie and operations lead, Gavin Christie. Located in the capital of Nassau, the firm serves a variety of areas in the Bahamas, including Albany, Old Fort Bay, Lyford Cay and Harbour Island. Currently representing 105 exclusive listings, the firm formerly known as CA Christie Real Estate was founded in 1973 and specializes in high-end home sales, property development, vacation and beachfront properties, and private islands. The firm also offers a full selection of rental properties, and in 2020, brokered one of the largest sales transactions ever recorded in Bahamian history, according to the company.

“Corcoran’s newest area code is in the Bahamas, and I couldn’t be happier that we’ve joined such a successful, established brand,” said Christie in a statement. “We have lofty goals to increase our agent productivity and expand our footprint in the Bahamas, and we cannot wait to get started on bringing our business and name to the next level.”

For more information, please visit www.corcoran.com.