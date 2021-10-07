Sustaining Growth With the Right Brokerage Model

Leadership at United Real Estate North Jersey Discusses Why Selecting the Right Brokerage Makes All the Difference



Jeff Bailey

COO/Owner

Todd Bailey

CFO/Owner

Anthony Laurita

Broker/Owner

United Real Estate North Jersey

Fair Lawn, New Jersey

www.UnitedRealEstateNorthJersey.com

Regions served: Northern and Central New Jersey as well as New York

Years in real estate: Jeff: 23; Todd: 23; Anthony: 38

Number of offices: 5, soon to be 6

Number of agents: Nearly 500

Paige Tepping: What attracted you to United Real Estate, and why was United the best fit for you?



Jeff Bailey: When looking for a brokerage in 2014, we wanted something different and new to the area. After meeting with CEO Dan Duffy and the leadership, we knew it was going to be a good fit. United was head and shoulders above the competition, specifically when it came to their technology, support and leadership.

PT: What value does United bring to your business?



Anthony Laurita: As with anything in life, you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with. One of the things we have going for us is United’s leadership on all different levels. The leadership and home office team have provided the tools and support we need to run our business, and they make us feel like we are part of something larger. United brings value to us, and we, in turn, bring a lot of value to our agents.

PT: Tell us about your growth as a company since joining United.



AL: We believe very strongly that we have the best company and the best tools to offer agents. United Real Estate is a blend of old and new, and from a broker standpoint, we need to be in that space to attract as many agents as we can. Regardless of what anyone may think about technology and the internet, it’s still a people business, so you need to be able to relate to people. That said, United’s proprietary technology platform competes with or exceeds any of our competitors’, yet we still maintain a traditional brokerage feel that provides agents a level of comfort knowing that they’re dealing with top-quality people.

PT: What attracts agents to United?



JB: People have come to realize that if they want to make more and there is less business out there, they can do that at United New Jersey. They are right to be questioning what exactly their broker provides. United’s flat-fee, 100% commission model, proprietary technology and full-service broker support are proof that no box was left unchecked. Agents are making thousands more than they would at other companies, and that’s a big attractor. They don’t have to compromise on anything they are currently receiving from their broker. Anthony and I personally conduct 99% of the interviews that take place here, and the agents are able to meet the owners at the first interview, which is a truly unique experience. United is rock-solid in my opinion, and they keep rolling out new offerings.

PT: How is United New Jersey unique among its competitors?



JB: We’re ranked within the Top 1% of brokerages in the U.S., and agents like to talk about that. One of our biggest concerns when we first got started was that no one knew who United was, but our accomplishments locally, nationally and globally have changed the narrative. Today, 95% of our agents come to us via referral, and one of the ways we reward them is through our revenue sharing program.

PT: As business partners, what’s your personal philosophy about working harmoniously together?



AL: We respect each other’s strengths and know our own weaknesses. When we focus on our roles in the office, it creates a complementary and collaborative environment.

PT: What have been the keys to your brokerage business’ success?



AL: It’s important to note that we don’t compete with our agents. It’s widely known that we’re here to build our business by focusing 100% on growing our agents’ success. Our agents get a great opportunity and a fair shake when they come work with us.

Todd Bailey: The beauty of our business is that we can adjust our sails on a dime, and this was seen during the pandemic when we switched to a remote operation without skipping a beat. We’re also committed to paying our agents within 24 – 48 hours of closing a transaction.

PT: United Real Estate’s mission is to help change the financial trajectory of agents’ and brokers’ careers and sometimes their lives. Do you have any specific stories your agents have experienced?



AL: One example is Marco Suarez, a top producer from RE/MAX, who came to United after three years of contemplation. Having kept his finger on the pulse of the company, he watched us grow until he was ready to make the leap as a partner. Today, he helps us run our Clifton office. I don’t know many other brokerages offering this same type of open-door policy and opportunities.



Paige Tepping is RISMedia’s managing editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to paige@rismedia.com.