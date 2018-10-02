RE/MAX a Top 10 Franchise for Third Consecutive Year

RE/MAX has been named a top 10 franchise for the third consecutive year, and the top real estate franchise for the 10th, in the 2018 Franchise Times Top 200+® survey.

“RE/MAX and the RE/MAX network continue to outperform many of our competitors, year after year, in annual surveys and rankings,” says Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX. “Our franchise model highlights the significance of the individual real estate agent and it’s one of the many reasons why RE/MAX attracts some of the most talented and top performing professionals in the industry.”

Highlights of this year’s ranking include:

RE/MAX was ranked the No. 1 real estate franchise brand.

RE/MAX was ranked No. 10 overall (No. 8 in 2017, No. 8 in 2016, No. 11 in 2015, No. 12 in 2014 and No.14 in 2013).

The closest RE/MAX competitors were Keller Williams Realty at No. 17 and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices at No. 49.

The top 10 overall standings were No. 1 McDonald’s, No. 2 7-11, No. 3 KFC, No. 4 Burger King, No. 5 Subway, No. 6 Ace Hardware, No. 7 Domino’s, No. 8 Pizza Hut, No. 9 Marriott Hotels & Resorts and No. 10 RE/MAX.

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the U.S. by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. According to the 2018 survey, the top 10 franchise systems added $14.3 billion in sales during 2017, a 5 percent increase from 2016 and nearly double the group’s sales growth last year of $7.8 billion. The top 10 now account for more than $300 billion in annual sales and is almost half of the entire top 200+, which recorded sales of $644.8 billion in 2017. The rankings and full report are available at franchisetimes.com.

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur ranked RE/MAX a top 10 global franchise for the first time in the magazine’s annual “Top Global Franchises” list. RE/MAX was also named the world’s fastest-growing real estate franchise, according to the publication’s 2018 “Top Fastest Growing Franchises” ranking. The ranking of 150 franchises placed RE/MAX in the 12th spot overall and marked the fifth consecutive year the franchisor has been included in the annual list. RE/MAX ranked No. 15 in 2017, No. 17 in 2016, No. 45 in 2015 and No. 16 in 2014.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.



