RE/MAX Named Top 10 Global Franchise

RE/MAX has announced it has been named a top 10 global franchise by Entrepreneur magazine, at No. 7 on the 2018 Top Global Franchises list. This is the first time the brand has been featured in the ranking.

“RE/MAX continues to consistently achieve high rankings in yearly industry surveys and annual franchise rankings,” says Mike Reagan, senior vice president, Business Alliances at RE/MAX. “Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX when measured by residential transaction sides, and our global footprint is unmatched by any other real estate brand. Our top 10 ranking in this year’s global franchises list is a remarkable achievement for RE/MAX.”

Highlights of the 2018 Top Global Franchises list:

RE/MAX is the No. 1 real estate franchise.

RE/MAX ranked No. 7 overall among all brands, up from No. 11 in 2017.

The top 10 overall standings are No. 1 McDonald’s, No. 2 7-Eleven, No. 3 KFC, No. 4 Pizza Hut, No. 5 Subway, No. 6 Kumon Math & Reading Centers, No. 7 RE/MAX, No. 8 Dairy Queen, No. 9 Dunkin’ Donuts and No. 10 Baskin-Robbins.

The 2018 Top Global Franchises list is a variation of Entrepreneur’s annual Franchise 500® survey, of which RE/MAX ranked fifth overall in the latest edition. For the Global rankings, the Franchise 500 formula is adjusted to give extra weight to international size and growth. Other areas evaluated by the formula include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur named RE/MAX the world’s fastest-growing real estate franchise. The ranking of 150 franchises placed RE/MAX in the 12th spot overall, and marked the fifth consecutive year the franchisor has been included in the list. RE/MAX ranked No. 15 in 2017, No. 17 in 2016, No. 45 in 2015 and No. 16 in 2014.



