Engel & VÃ¶lkers 30A Beaches Hosts Official Opening

Engel & VÃ¶lkers 30A Beaches, based in the Florida Panhandle in Santa Rosa Beach, recently held its official opening. The firm is led by License Partner Beau Blankenship, a former NFL player, and since being established this year, has brought on 25 agents, as well as a managing broker, Brian Beasley.

“Since bringing Engel & VÃ¶lkers to 30A, we have seen great amount of success that solidifies our decision to join Engel & VÃ¶lkers,” says Blankenship. “The Engel & VÃ¶lkers brand truly offers an unparalleled reach and service not seen in our market. We took advantage of a great opportunity to leverage the global exposure of the brand in our market and surrounding areas. In a short time, we have begun to see the success of aligning with this brand and we are extremely excited to see what the future holds.

“We’re looking to bring on savvy, sophisticated and hardworking professionals,” Blankenship says.

More than 50 guests attended the grand opening, where Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida, the brand’s master license partner, donated $2,000 in Hurricane Michael relief to the shop. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida also donated to its other firm in the Panhandle. The donation was funded by members of the network through GoFundMe.

“Although Hurricane Michael recently devastated some of the surrounding areas, they have received tremendous support and are on the road to recovery,” says Blankenship. “Our area was extremely fortunate and we are very thankful to have sustained no serious damage. From a real estate prospective, I believe the impact will be minimal to our market. The market seems to be on the same trajectory it was on prior to the storm, and we are seeing some very active sellers and buyers.”

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida is comprised of 24 shops throughout the state, with several more set to open in the coming months.

“We are strategically exploring opportunities in the Florida Panhandle,” says Timo Khammash, managing partner of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Florida. “With 18 unique counties in the area and strong franchisees like Beau, we see a lot of potential for growth.”

For more information, please visit florida.evusa.com.

