Engel & VÃ¶lkers 30A Beaches Adds Local Top Producers

Engel & VÃ¶lkers 30A Beaches has added Joe Johnson and Mike Matz as Real Estate Advisors, the Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.-based company recently announced. Johnson and Matz bring a combined 46 years of experience to the brokerage.

“We are thrilled to have two of the most talented Advisors in the 30A area join the Engel & VÃ¶lkers 30A Beaches team,” says Beau Blankenship, license partner of Engel & VÃ¶lkers 30A Beaches.

“With our luxury market evolving at the beach, I chose Engel & VÃ¶lkers to allow my team to take advantage of a world-class marketing platform, progressive and innovative, with phenomenal reach across the globe,” says Johnson. “I look at Engel & VÃ¶lkers as my last, and best, stop in an exciting and productive real estate career.”

“I was first introduced to the Engel & VÃ¶lkers brand while working in Europe years ago and was very impressed with their impeccable reputation,” says Matz. “Having owned my own boutique real estate company, focusing on the luxury, high-end market on 30A for the better part of seven years, has taught me the importance of such impeccability. The Engel & VÃ¶lkers global reach is an intangible that a local, boutique real estate company simply can’t compete with. To offer my client base this collaborative marketing is invaluable in the exposure and marketing of premium, luxury properties. To say I’m excited would be a huge understatement.”

Johnson has developed commercial and luxury residential properties while owning and managing a portfolio of diverse property types. Johnson previously served as Planning and Zoning chairman, Economic Development Council chairman, Bank Advisory board member and Urban Land Institute guest speaker, and has been involved with many other professional, civic and charitable activities.

As the broker/owner of Luxury Properties on 30A, Matz has consistently finished in the top .05 percent of all agents on the Eastern end of 30A since 2009.

For more information, please visit florida.evusa.com.



