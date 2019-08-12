Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Implements Web-Based Data Platform to Make Home-Buying and -Selling More Efficient

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has upgraded its systems with a new data analysis platform that helps real estate sales associates match buyers with potential new homes. The web-based platform, created by real estate analytics company Buyside, feeds search data from major real estate sites such as Zillow, Trulia, and more into one central location.

“I am very excited for our agents to have the ability to match current, active buyers with brand-new listing inventory that is just coming onto the market. In addition, our listing agents will have readily-available information, so they can describe to current or potential sellers what the active buyer community looks like for properties like theirs. The Buyside program is an all-around great enhancement to our automated valuation tool and will provide numerous benefits for both agents and consumers alike,” states Rod Messick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.

Homesale Realty is always looking to elevate its market presence and implement new programs that provide more benefits for our consumers. The company does everything with our clients in mind, including developing cutting-edge technology and utilizing industry-leading products and marketing. The power that comes from being able to quickly match buyers and sellers is so valuable to a real estate company. By taking advantage of everything this program has to offer, Homesale Realty can expedite the process and continue exceeding clients’ expectations.

The Buyside platform also generates seller’s leads and delivers predictive analytics to drive productivity. Plus, it uses a proprietary algorithm so that buyer data from all of Homesale Realty’s listings will be combined with search activity from major search portals to form a more complete picture of the demand for any property.

“This partnership enables Homesale Realty sales associates to remain a step ahead of the competition,” says Charles Williams IV, founder and CEO of Buyside. “Our technology is easily deployed and highly adopted, as many of our existing partners have discovered. We’re confident the company is going to experience a considerable advantage in its markets by leveraging our powerful platform.”

Buyside’s core products include home valuation landing pages, which combine multiple automated valuations with insights into real-time buyer intent, the Buyer Match dashboard, which intelligently pairs homebuyers and sellers within a brokerage, and its Buyer Market Analysis (BMA) report, which arms agents with insights on buyer demand to help them provide exceptional service to potential home-sellers.

For more information, please visit www.homesale.com.