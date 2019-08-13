Effectively Implementing Real Estate Technology

Buyside Sets Real Estate Professionals Up to Win More Listings and Close More Transactions

With nearly 20 years of experience in the industry, Craig McClelland understands just how important it is for real estate professionals to utilize the latest technologies available. As COO of Atlanta, Ga.-based Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers, one of McClelland’s successes came with the implementation of a company called Buyside.

Having met with Buyside Founder and CEO Charles Williams five years ago at RISMedia’s annual CEO Exchange, it was there that McClelland was first introduced to the product Williams was working on.

“Back then, he was working on [Buyside], which was a buyer matching system that digitally matched buyers to potential listings,” says McClelland.

Since then, Buyside has taken off, having formed partnerships with more than 75 of the country’s largest brokerages.

Williams’ success in re-engineering how listings and buyers connect laid the foundation for him to advance the way data can be used. Today, the core of Buyside’s business is aggregating all the activity an agent’s buyers generate online and turning it into usable data.

In addition to the data, Buyside also provides agents with helpful marketing tools that allow them to generate more seller leads, win more listings and close more transaction sides in-house.

McClelland notes that it’s easy to write off new tools that enter the market as bright, shiny objects—and yes, some end up being nothing more than that—but being an early adopter of Buyside’s technology has had numerous advantages for Metro Brokers. Beyond attracting new agents, Buyside’s tools have allowed McClelland’s agents to better serve hundreds of current and potential clients every year.

“Don’t underestimate the power of the database,” says McClelland, who currently has more than 2,000 buyer profiles in Buyside—data that has attracted over $412 million in potential listings in the first 60 days of launching.

One of the most attractive features is the brokerage’s ability to sync Buyside with ZAP Data, the CRM they’re currently using.

“Buyside allows for deep integration,” adds McClelland. “We were able to seamlessly sync it with our CRM.”

Further, McClelland is quick to note that Buyside not only exceeds his expectations on a technological level, but on a human level, as well.

In fact, Buyside works directly with everyone at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers—from the brokerage’s newest agents all the way up to McClelland himself.

At the end of the day, according to McClelland, it doesn’t matter how great a product is—and Buyside is a great product—it’s about finding a true partnership where you work together to build around the new technology you implement.

“Anything you launch, if you don’t build processes and training around it, you’ll fall flat on your face,” he adds.

“With the Buyside team, we’re well supported at every level,” notes McClelland, who can’t say enough about how the Buyside platform has impacted his business and that of his agents.

For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.