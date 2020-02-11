Brokers: Don’t Miss Your Opportunity to Participate in the Power Broker Survey

RISMedia’s 32nd Annual Power Broker Survey is closing Tuesday, Feb. 18. To participate in the survey this year, brokers are required to have completed a minimum of $75 million in sales volume and 250 transactions in 2019.

New to the Power Broker Survey?

If you participated in past years, RISMedia emailed you your firm’s link to the survey. If you did not receive it, or are new to the survey, you can complete it here:

More: How Participating in the Power Broker Survey Can Help Your Business



Important Information



The survey should be completed by an individual, shareholder or entity with a majority ownership interest inclusive of subsidiaries. For your survey to be accepted, please be sure to check the boxes on the verification page and make sure it is signed by: 1. your broker; and 2. your CFO, accountant or other party who can validate that the data submitted is correct.

If you are part of a franchise brand, your corporate office may have already submitted data on your behalf. We encourage you to complete the survey nonetheless, to enrich our research results.

There is no cost or any obligation to participate in RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey.

