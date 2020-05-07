Home Protection Plans Provide Buyers and Sellers a Leg Up on the Competition

Southeast Florida brokerage champions Cinch Home Services



Ben Schachter, a real estate broker and president of The Signature Real Estate Companies in Southeast Florida, leads a team of more than 1,000 agents across 26 locations, and is a strong player in the luxury real estate sales market.

While the company deals primarily with residential brokerage, it also offers a full-service commercial and business brokerage. There’s also a title company, mortgage company, insurance agency, senior placement agency, a full credit and background screening company, and a recent partnership with Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS National).

“We met Cinch through a business associate, and our first interaction with them was when they became the major title sponsor for our Signature Gives Back annual golf tournament fundraiser, which was last November,” says Schachter. “We were thoroughly impressed with their community involvement, their generosity and their incredible leadership, so we decided to move forward with a partnership.”

Cinch home protection plans provide affordable protection that helps control the cost of appliance and system breakdowns, backed by a 180-day guarantee. While The Signature Real Estate Companies have used other home protection companies in the past, Schachter explains that there are a few notable differences with Cinch—beginning with the amount of coverage they offer.

“I believe their coverage limitations are the best in the business both in terms of the per-appliance and per-piece of hardware coverage they offer,” says Schachter. “It’s a diverse portfolio of coverage. They offer things from the standard kitchen appliances all the way to unique heaters, pool and spa pumps, and everything in between.”

Being able to offer Cinch’s premium product at no upfront cost to sellers when they first list their property gives the company a leg up on the competition.

“As real estate brokers, we are able to market a property as covered, which makes the house more sellable, keeps the property value higher in today’s climate and adds marketability to the property,” says Schachter, who has seen first-hand the level of comfort a Cinch home protection plan brings to the equation.

After a recent transaction fell through, getting the seller to provide a home protection plan through Cinch—which they didn’t originally have—was the peace of mind needed for the sale to go through when the next buyer came along.

For those selling a luxury property, which may have top-of-the-line appliance brands like Wolf, Viking or Sub-Zero, Cinch will provide a cash allowance if an item needs to be replaced and the seller wants to invest in a different brand.

“Their service is remarkable,” says Schachter. “You can book everything online and manage your policy in seconds.”

On a local level, Schachter’s key contacts at Cinch include Kim Bernstein and Gina McCort, as well as Adam Brown, vice president, National Sales.

“Adam and his team have been remarkable in terms of the partnership,” says Schachter. “Not only have they provided us with beautifully branded marketing materials to distribute to our customers; they’ve also taken a personal interest in visiting all of our offices and have had face-to-face meetings with hundreds of our agents.”

More importantly, they have been responsive whenever Schachter or someone from his team has a question.

“Anyone can have a product on a piece of paper, but if you don’t have the people to stand behind that paper, it’s not worth the paper it’s written on,” he says. “These are good people who are well-intentioned and truly committed to providing a great service, and I’ve been thrilled with the relationship.”



To learn more about how you can partner with Cinch Home Services, please reach out to Adam Brown, vice president, national sales, at adbrown@cinchhs.com or visit cinchrealestate.com.



Keith Loria is a contributing writer to RISMedia.com.

