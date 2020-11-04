Constellation1 Appoints New VP of Product Management, Mehul Patel

Constellation1 recently appointed fintech leader Mehul Patel as the new vice president of Product Management. Patel joins the Constellation1 senior leadership team bringing comprehensive product knowledge and strategic vision to expand its robust solutions portfolio. Patel brings his tenure in payments processing and fintech from RDM Corporation, part of Deluxe Corporation.

“We are excited to have Mehul join the Constellation1 team. His knowledge and passion for software is a natural fit for our team,” said Andrew Binkley, president of Constellation1. “In his short time here, Mehul has already inspired strategic growth for our roadmap that will benefit our products and better serve our customers. I am enthusiastic about our product strategy and about the ongoing evolution of our solutions portfolio.”

This new role will drive product innovation at Constellation1, focusing on how technology can best solve the most important problems in the industry. Constellation1 also recently announced the acquisition of Paradym web and mobile SaaS marketing solutions for real estate professionals from TRF Systems Inc.

“Constellation1 has a respected reputation and is the new leader in technology for the real estate industry,” said Patel. “The team here is focused on keeping the customer at the center of its business decisions. I am excited to be part of this customer-centric team, knowing we will always invest in our products and people to drive customer success.”

Patel has over two decades of experience in technology, with extensive expertise expanding software solutions across various markets. His previous experience in product use cases via exposure to past roles in professional services, custom solutions, and support management and product strategy will greatly benefit Constellation1, according to the company.

For more information, please visit www.constellation1.com.